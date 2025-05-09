Titans GM Mike Borgonzi: Cam Ward To Compete With Will Levis For Starting Job
Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi appeared on the Rich Eisen show on Thursday and made it clear that, despite being selected as the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL, former Miami Hurricanes star quarterback Cam Ward is not a lock to be the starter when the season kicks off:
"I think the expectation is, you take a quarterback No. 1 overall, that he's going to uplift your franchise and be that guy. But part of our job here is to manage expectations as we go through the process here. Eventually, that's what we want it to become. But we want to take the proper steps to make sure he's ready to go out there and play, whether it be Week 1, or Week 2, or Week 3."
However, he also made it clear that he'd get the opportunity to win the job:
"If he hits the ground running here in training camp, he'll be out there Week 1... We're going to take it step by step, and see how he progresses. We've done some installs with him over Zoom even before we had him here. So really, just in terms of today and this weekend, it's just getting in and out of the huddle, calling the plays, spitting the play call out... he's really going to pick up the play book first, and then start to build those relationships with people in the locker room."
The quarterback he'll be competing with is Will Levis, and Borgonzi hopes it pushes both players to be their best:
"I think that the competition brings out the best in everyone... Will's a young quarterback that's still developing, but any time you take a quarterback with the No. 1 pick, your anticipation is that he's going to one day lead the franchise, and be a franchise quarterback."
