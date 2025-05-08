Giants Made Last-Minute Attempt To Trade For Miami's Cam Ward
By now, we all know that the Tennessee Titans selected former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft last month. The Titans were locked in on Ward for weeks, maybe longer, and as expected, made him their franchise quarterback.
However, there were also rumors of other teams trying to make an attempt to trade up with the Titans and draft the top quarterback prospect in the draft themselves. According to the NY Post, one of those teams was the New York Giants, who made a last-ditch effort to acquire the pick right before the Titans made their selection.
The Giants were one of the teams that had an obvious need for a quarterback. They had moved on from former first-round pick Daniel Jones and his disastrous contract after he had failed to live up to expectations in New York. The team was floundering with aging and declining quarterbacks on their depth chart, like Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, both of whom they acquired this offseason. Both QBs can win you some games, but they aren't the future, and they aren't carrying a team on a deep playoff run at this point in their careers. So, going all in on Ward makes a ton of sense for Big Blue.
Despite knowing it was a lost cause, Giants general manager Joe Shoen took one last shot at getting Ward, calling the Titans' GM Mike Borgonzi in the final moments before Tennessee's pick was in. “Were you waiting for this? Are you gonna pick?” Schoen said jokingly. “I had to do it, I had to do it. All right, man. Well, good luck to you man. I was gonna wait and just call you now on the clock, so I figured you guys were picking. But thought I’d give it one more swing.”
