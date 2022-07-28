Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke Voted Third On Preseason ACC Player of The Year Voting

There’s no denying that Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke was special for the Hurricanes last season. Throwing for 25 TDs in just nine games as a starter, Van Dyke was on a stretch during the season putting up numbers only comparable to Joe Burrow in 2019.

Van Dyke heads into this coming season with high expectations, and high praise as well. The Hurricanes gunslinger recently finished third in voting for Preseason ACC Player of the Year receiving 21 overall votes.

In terms of the final voting, Van Dyke finished third behind two other ACC quarterbacks who are expected to build upon their spectacular 2021 campaigns. The first of which is Sam Hartman of Wake Forest, who helped lead the Demon Deacons to an ACC championship game appearance. Hartman tossed for 39 TDs last season while rushing for 11 TDs on the ground. Wake Forest is expected to again compete in the Atlantic division as their win total is set at 8.5.

The first place finisher above Van Dyke and Hartman was Devin Leary of NC State, who is expected to lead the Wolfpack to another great season. Last season Leary tossed for 35 TDs and only 5 INTs as NC State finished 9-3 on the season. Leary finished 10 votes ahead of Hartman and 19 votes ahead of Van Dyke as the clear favorite for the award.

Other notable names on the list include two other quarterbacks, being Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong at 4th and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham at 6th. Clemson made their mark on the list, as their three players was the most any team had amongst the 11 players receiving votes.

