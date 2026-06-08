Miami's Legend Camp Highlights one of the Quickest Rising Stars in the 2028 Class

The Miami Hurricanes held their legends camp for the next generation of Hurricanes, or those who want to be Hurricanes.

Headlining this year's list of guest coaches were Michael Irvin, Jon Beason, Antrel Rolle, Clinton Portis, Gino Torretta, and Reggie Wayne. They also had others in the building that have played, who are playing, and are heading to the pros this season.

It was everything that you could ask for with how the Hurricanes are recruiting, and since they have made it back to a national championship level.

Moreover, the biggest recruit that took in everything was the top pass rusher in the 2028 class, five-star recruit Asher Ghioto.

Ghioto is the No. 6 recruit in the 2028 recruiting class and the No. 1 defensive pass rusher in that group as well. The 6-foot-5, 240 lbs. talent from Jacksonville, Fla. has been working hard to prove that he is the best and wants to be a part of something special.

He was seen working with Jason Taylor at the Hurricanes legend camp, showing that he has a lot of raw intangibles that could also be molded into a beast.

“I'm doing great, it's a blessing," Ghito said. "I mean, it was awesome to get out here to work with JT [Jason Taylor], I got a lot out of it. Being able to see all the legends out here, it was really awesome, and then out here competing with all the different guys out here to prove something.

Moreover, the camp also brought in several other recruits who love what they are being shown. Everything that Mario Cristobal has done to get to this point has been true, and more recruits are starting to catch on that Miami is a player once again.

"This camp is like Coach Cristobal said," Ghito said." It's not about being the top guy or all this fluff and whatnot; it's about just working, like putting your head down. We got two hours of work, and it was awesome, especially the one-on-one periods.”

The proof is in the pudding with what the Hurricanes are showing recruits and those who want to be there. Recruiting has been a culture for the Canes, who already have a top recruiting class so far during the summer. Miami sits near the top of the recruiting, currently ranked as the No. 4 class in the country.

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