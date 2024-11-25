Mishael Powell Named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

All Hurricanes

The senior defensive back sparked a dominant defensive performance from the Miami Hurricanes group against Wake Forest.

Miami Hurricanes Senior Mishael Powell (0) returning an interception for a touchdown against Wake Forest in the second quarter. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
Miami Hurricanes senior Mishael Powell was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Against Wake Forest, Powell notched his career-best fifth interception of the season, running the pickback 76 yards for a touchdown.

Powell’s interception return is the longest by a Hurricane since Kamren Kinchens went 99 yards to the house against Georgia Tech on Nov. 12, 2022.

The sixth-year safety also recorded a sack and broke up two passes.

Led by Powell, Miami limited Wake Forest to 193 yards, which marked the fewest the Hurricanes have allowed to an ACC opponent in nearly four years. Miami held the Demon Deacons to just 50 yards in the second half.

The Hurricanes also shut out Wake Forest after the intermission, blanking a conference foe in the second half for the first time since Nov. 27, 2021.

A native of Seattle, Wash., Powell is the ninth different Miami player to garner weekly conference distinction this season, alongside defensive lineman Tyler Baron, wide receiver Sam Brown Jr., offensive lineman Zach Carpenter, defensive back Jaden Harris, running back Damien Martinez, offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo and quarterback Cam Ward.

