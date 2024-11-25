Miami's Best Running Back Finally saw his Opportunity and Flourished

The No. 1 graded running back for Week 13 in College Football:#Miami True Freshman RB Jordan Lyle



🙌 91.0 Rushing Grade

🙌 115 Rush YDS on 7 Carries (16.4 YPC average)

🙌 1 Rush TD

🙌 93 YDS after contact

🙌 4 runs of 10+ YDS

🙌 5 missed tackles forcedhttps://t.co/dvapQjfa2q pic.twitter.com/5PqDAl96qY