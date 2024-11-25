Miami's Best Running Back Finally saw his Opportunity and Flourished
No. 8 Miami has had plenty of great games for its running backs this season but the best came from freshman Jordan Lyle when he saw the chance to see the field against Wake Forest.
Lyle finished with seven carries for 115 yards and a touchdown. He also ran over several people en route to this star-making performance.
Lyle jumped off the screen every time he touched the ball against the Demon Deacons. The mixture of speed, power, and physicality that the Hurricanes have been missing from their backs all season.
This does not mean that Miami's running backs aren't great. Damien Martinez and Mark Fletcher Jr. have been a great dynamic duo this season and proved valuable in this game as well. However, they are more of a power back than the speedy power that the Hurricanes have needed out of the position all season.
Lyle gives the Hurricanes an extra dimension to the offensive game plan that is already hard to prepare for because of what Heisman contender Cam Ward is doing with the offense.
The star freshman not only proved vital for the future of the Canes, but he proved that he could be the now as well.
He was the highest-graded running back in college football this past weekend and if he gets the opportunity again, he could prove more than capable of exploding onto the scene in the College Football Playoff.