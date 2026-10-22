No. 1 Miami's Date and Time Set For Trap Game Against Bill Belichick's North Carolina

The Miami Hurricanes continue to draw national attention when the program plays at an elite level.

No. 1 Miami (6-0, 4-0 ACC) has played every game up until its next game against Pitt in the bright lights of primetime. This has more eyes on the Canes, and now, with a new challenge, comes a new schedule and a new set of eyes.

The Hurricanes will take on the red-hot North Carolina Tar Heels on ABC at 7:30 on Oct. 31, with head coach Bill Belichick finally getting his footing in college football. The Tar Heel head coach has a ranked win under his belt and a key victory over Duke so far this season.

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moreover, North Carolina has had the Hurricanes number the past few times they have played one another. However, this time is different, with a stout offense and an opportunistic defense.

The Tar Heels are a rain delay away from being 5-1, with the only loss coming against Notre Dame. Belichick has his signature defense, which always travels, and will have a rabid home crowd roaring for another upset of a top-25 team.

However, Miami also has goals of its own. It is the ultimate trap game for the football team. The week after, the game that everyone has already deemed the most important game of the year is against the Fighting Irish.

This is the perfect test to see how Miami can match up against a team that has already seen the other side of the coin.

Miami's Next Matchup:

How to Watch: Miami vs. Pittsburgh

Who: Pitt (5-2, 2-2 ACC) at No. 1 Miami (6-0, 4-0 ACC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 24, Noon. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla

TV: ESPN

Series History: Miami leads the series 30-12.

Last meeting: The Hurricanes defeated Pitt in a classic game, with the weather not being a problem, helping Miami get ranked and inside the top 10 to make it to the College Football Playoff.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes outlast Florida State in double overtime after an impressive performance from Malachi Toney and freshman running back Javian Mallory.

Last time out, Panthers: Pitt is coming off a loss against Boston College after starting the game on fire with a bomb down the field. Their freshman quarterback looked troubled at times against the Eagles.

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