No. 1 Miami's New X-Factor vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, With Malachi Toney Out

The Miami Hurricanes enter Saturday night’s showdown with No. 11 Notre Dame as the nation’s top-ranked team, but their most dangerous weapon may not be fully available.

Star wide receiver Malachi Toney is dealing with an ankle injury sustained in practice, and now he is out for the rest of the regular season, according to multiple reports.

Toney has been the centerpiece of Miami’s explosive offense this season, ranking among the national leaders with 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns. Now without him, Miami turns to other options in the receiver room.

Cooper Barkate will be the X-Factor in South Bend for Miami

That brings senior transfer Cooper Barkate into the spotlight as the clear X-factor.

Barkate has been Miami’s most consistent secondary option in the receiving corps, totaling 28 catches for 372 yards and four touchdowns through eight games. While those numbers may not look as awesome, due to being in a room with a legit Heisman candidate receiver, they reflect a reliable veteran presence who has started every contest and averaged more than 46 yards per game.

His résumé suggests he is more than capable of expanding his role. After three seasons at Harvard, where he posted 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024 and earned first-team All-Ivy honors,Barkate transferred to Duke and did the same thing against better competition.

There, he caught 72 passes for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns, earning second-team All-ACC recognition while serving as a primary target for quarterback Darian Mensah.

The reunion with Mensah in Coral Gables has given Miami an established connection, something that will need to be in full display on Saturday night in Notre Dame.

Barkate is a polished route runner with strong hands who can win in contested situations, traits that complement Toney’s dynamic skill set when both are healthy and become even more valuable when the star is limited.

On Saturday, his role will be expanded with Toney. Earlier in the season, when Toney dealt with minor injuries, Barkate already showed flashes of stepping up.

Darian Mensah to Cooper Barkate 🎯 pic.twitter.com/omDifwbzRY — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 1, 2026

Against Clemson, he delivered a five-catch, 98-yard outing with a touchdown, and he has continued to contribute in recent weeks, including a 71-yard performance at North Carolina.

He is a playmaker who can step up with yards after the catch (not quite the same as Toney) and be someone who can win Miami the game in the passing attack.

Barkate is the most experienced and proven option to help maintain Miami’s offensive tempo against a Notre Dame defense that will be aggressive in trying to limit explosive plays.

Expect to see him get a lot more targets not only in the quick game with screens, but more specifically over the middle of the field past the sticks.

Cooper Barkate first TD as A CANE! pic.twitter.com/JKnggcKBmf — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 5, 2026

Younger receivers such as Daylyn Upshaw remain in the mix, but Barkate’s four years of college production and prior chemistry with the quarterback make him the logical first choice for an expanded workload.

Saturday’s game carries major College Football Playoff implications for both programs, but especially for the Fighting Irish.

For the Hurricanes to stay atop the rankings and keep their offense humming in South Bend, Barkate may need to deliver the kind of performance his track record suggests he is capable of producing.

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