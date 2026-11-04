Malachi Toney Set to Undergo Surgery, Missing Notre Dame and Potentially the Rest of the Regular Season

The Miami Hurricanes’ superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney is in danger of missing the high-stakes showdown with No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday night in South Bend.

NEWS: Miami star Malachi Toney is dealing with an injured ankle and his status for Saturday’s game against Notre Dame is uncertain, sources tell me and @max_olson. Toney is expected to press and attempt to play, given the magnitude of the game. pic.twitter.com/Uo38qFaLM8 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 4, 2026

There were rumors this week suggesting an ankle injury that happened during practice, with everyone speculating about his availability for the 7:30 p.m. ET game on NBC. ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel confirmed the injury suffered in practice on Wednesday afternoon.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald posted on X that a Miami coach told friends that he's hopeful Malachi will be back tomorrow and play on Saturday. They view that the injury is not serious and will have no long-term implications.

One UM assistant coach downplayed the severity of the injury to associates at midday, but only Malachi will know if he will be able to play and his camp is keeping that to themselves. We'll see. https://t.co/rHWcswNd6K — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 4, 2026

Toney has dealt with minor setbacks throughout the 2026 season without missing significant time. He left briefly with upper-body discomfort against Wake Forest, a shoulder issue against Clemson, and a few lower-leg/ankle concerns against Florida State and Pittsburgh.

In each case, he returned quickly and continued producing.

Against Pitt, he limped off after a short catch, spent time in the medical tent, then returned to catch a 53-yard touchdown and finish with 16 receptions for 194 yards and three scores.

His durability has been a quiet strength even as the Hurricanes’ offense has leaned heavily on him.

It's been reported that he will try to play through the injury against Notre Dame. If we have learned anything this season, Toney will likely play and give it a go as he has been all season long with those type of injuries.

Sources tell @On3 that Malachi Toney rolled his ankle in practice today and is undergoing further testing. He's pushing to play Saturday at Notre Dame and has not been ruled out yet. https://t.co/F8ISuipUE9 https://t.co/Q1KTBklB9b — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) November 4, 2026

In the case of a potential absence or limitation to Toney, it would be significant because of his role within the offense.

Through eight games, the Heisman candidate has 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns. Those totals already place him among the national leaders and have him tied for the Miami single-season touchdown record. He has five 100-yard games, multiple-touchdown performances in several contests, and is a legitimate Heisman contender alongside quarterback Darian Mensah.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has publicly noted Toney’s speed, route-running, and competitiveness, recalling his productive debut against the Irish last season (six catches, 82 yards, one touchdown).

With the possibility of him not playing or being limited, the next layer of Miami’s receiving corps would be asked to expand its role against a Notre Dame defense that has been stingy overall.

Senior transfer Cooper Barkate will be the first one to be called upon, as he has been the most consistent secondary option, with 28 catches for 372 yards and four touchdowns. Redshirt freshman Daylyn Upshaw has contributed 22 receptions for 263 yards and two scores. He has been someone who has shown great flashes when given the opportunities.

Tight end Elija Lofton always gets overlooked due to the abundance of playmakers in the offense, but he provides a reliable intermediate target, while younger options such as Somourian Wingo and others could see increased snaps.

The running game, led by Mark Fletcher Jr., Javian Mallory, and others, would also likely shoulder more of the offensive load.

None of those pieces fully replicate Toney’s explosive after-the-catch ability or volume, but they offer enough depth for Miami to remain dangerous if the injury is more serious than we expect.

Toney’s production has been central to Miami’s undefeated start and its College Football Playoff positioning.

His status will be worth monitoring for the rest of the season, as Toney has been battling and playing through nagging injuries all season long.

The lastest from the University of Miami and their statement on the injury:

"Malachi Toney sustained an injury during Wednesday's practice and is currently undergoing further evaluation by the team's medical staff. We will share additional updates as appropriate." Statement from the University of Miami

7:46 p.m. ET: Toney is now expecting to go into surgery to fix his ankle injury, but it is not expected to be season-ending, according to CBS Sports Matt Zenitz.

Miami star WR Malachi Toney is expected to undergo surgery due to an ankle injury he suffered today during practice, @mzenitz reports.



This is not currently expected to be a season-ending injury.https://t.co/2xKezZq0XF pic.twitter.com/IZ6oAv662c — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 5, 2026

If the Hurricanes are able to make it to the College Football Playoff, he will return, as the timetable for a high ankle sprain is four to six weeks. Toney is one of the hardest workers in the country and will try to be back before then, but will hope to keep him out for his own safety until then.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter /X, Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.