Next Man Up: Malachi Toney is Uncertain, Giving No. 1 Miami's Receiver Room Time To Shine

No. 1 Miami's star receiver is hurt, and it is uncertain if he will play against No. 11 Notre Dame.

The matchup between star cornerback and projected top-five pick Leonard Moore had every NFL scout salivating at what could be. Now, with Toney questionable for the game — the injury report will not be released because it is not a conference game — no one will know what will happen until he gets on the field to see if he will play.

Or until an official announcement is made. Moreover, with the injury, others are expected to step up for Miami's other Heisman contender, Darian Mensah. The question is, who will?

Who's Next Up?

WR: Snap Count Against North Carolina

Malachi Toney -- 62

Daylyn Upshaw -- 54

Cooper Barkate -- 34

Somario Wingo/Vandrevius Jacobs split the remaining with Barkate evenly

Without Toney on the field, all attention will turn to Cooper Barkate. The former 1000 yard Duke receiver has taken a backseat to Toney this season but has still put up numbers when the ball comes his way.

He season best was at Clemson catching five for 98 and a touchdown, while the UNC performace was not far behind.

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw (7) runs on the field against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between him and Daylyn Upshaw, they been the second and third option this season for Mensah. Had Josh Moore not gotten injured, he would have been in this mix as the deep ball threat Miami hasn't utilzed much this season.

However, they have a player who has proven to be a monster threat down the field in his most recent games.

South Carolina transfer Vandrevius Jacobs has been waiting for his chance to flash, and over the past three weeks, he has. Nonetheless, with only having nine catches for 150 yards, he averages 16.7 yards per catch, the second-highest on the team.

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Somourian Wingo (12) reacts after running with the football against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The highest YPC this season comes from freshman Somourian Wingo. The freshman is going to be the real star of the show against Notre Dame after getting more time on the field. He only has eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown, but he is another deep-ball target for Mensah to attack on the outside.

Furthermore, the key to this puzzle is tight end Elija Lofton. He has been one of Mensah's favorite targets and could be the game-changer as he gets loose each game. Miami has weapons, and the others are ready to play; the only question now is whether they deliver when it is time to play.

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