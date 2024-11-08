All Hurricanes

No. 4 Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart Against Georgia Tech

The Hurricanes look to pick apart the Yellow Jackets after last seasons debacle.

Justice Sandle

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The deeper into the season the Miami Hurricanes got the more likely the injuries began to mount and that is what is happening for this team.

The Canes have been dealing with several injuries on the defensive side of the ball while the offense has stayed relatively healthy for most games.

The secondary has been depleted to a point where freshmen are starting and playing quality minutes. Thanks to the development and coaching staff for the Hurricanes it has not changed much of what the team has been preparing for as they are making play after play.

The roster inching closer to its second and final bye week of their season where they can hopefully find out where the progress of some players is moving forward.

QUARTERBACK

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks for a passing option against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

1. Cameron Ward

2. Reese Poffenbarger

3. Emory Williams (redshirt)

RUNNING BACK

1. Mark Fletcher Jr.

2. Damien Martinez

3. Ajay Allen

WIDE RECEIVER

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) runs with the football for a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

WR-H - Isaiah Horton, Sam Brown, Joshisa Trader

WR-Z - Jacolby George, Ny Carr

WR-X - Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph

TIGHT END

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) looks on from the field before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

1. Elijah Arroyo

2. Cam McCormick

3. Elija Lofton

OFFENSIVE LINE | Ryan Rodriguez OUT (Injury - Ankle Sprain)

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) celebrates with Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) after scoring a touchdown against Florida A&M Rattlers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Left Tackle: Markel Bell, Jalen Rivers

Left Guard: Jalen Rivers, Matthew McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)

Center: Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)

Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Tommy Kinsler

Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola

DEFENSIVE LINE

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr. (10) after the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Defensive End:Rueben Bain Jr., Tyler Baron, Cole McConathy

Defensive Tackle: Akheem Mesidor, C.J. Clark, Anthony Campbell or Justin Scott or Joshua Horton

Defensive Tackle: Simeon Barrow, Ahmad Moten, Marley Cook

Defensive End:Tyler Baron, Elijah Alston, Malik Bryant, Akheem Mesidor

LINEBACKER

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) and defensive back Jaden Harris (right) force an incomplete pass by California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (left) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Weak-side: Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman or Bobby Pruitt

Middle: Kiko Mauigoa, Jaylin Alderman or Chase Smith or Popo Aguirre

SECONDARY | Damari Brown - OUT (Soft tissue injury), Jadais Rickard-OUT (right leg injury)

Cornerback: O.J. Frederique, or Robby Washington

Safety: Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams

Cornerback: Daryl Porter or Dyoni Hill or Robert Stafford

Nickel: Daryl Porter or Mishael Powell

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

