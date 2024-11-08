No. 4 Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart Against Georgia Tech
The deeper into the season the Miami Hurricanes got the more likely the injuries began to mount and that is what is happening for this team.
The Canes have been dealing with several injuries on the defensive side of the ball while the offense has stayed relatively healthy for most games.
The secondary has been depleted to a point where freshmen are starting and playing quality minutes. Thanks to the development and coaching staff for the Hurricanes it has not changed much of what the team has been preparing for as they are making play after play.
The roster inching closer to its second and final bye week of their season where they can hopefully find out where the progress of some players is moving forward.
QUARTERBACK
1. Cameron Ward
2. Reese Poffenbarger
3. Emory Williams (redshirt)
RUNNING BACK
1. Mark Fletcher Jr.
2. Damien Martinez
3. Ajay Allen
WIDE RECEIVER
WR-H - Isaiah Horton, Sam Brown, Joshisa Trader
WR-Z - Jacolby George, Ny Carr
WR-X - Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph
TIGHT END
1. Elijah Arroyo
2. Cam McCormick
3. Elija Lofton
OFFENSIVE LINE | Ryan Rodriguez OUT (Injury - Ankle Sprain)
Left Tackle: Markel Bell, Jalen Rivers
Left Guard: Jalen Rivers, Matthew McCoy, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)
Center: Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez (injured - Ankle Sprain)
Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Tommy Kinsler
Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola
DEFENSIVE LINE
Defensive End:Rueben Bain Jr., Tyler Baron, Cole McConathy
Defensive Tackle: Akheem Mesidor, C.J. Clark, Anthony Campbell or Justin Scott or Joshua Horton
Defensive Tackle: Simeon Barrow, Ahmad Moten, Marley Cook
Defensive End:Tyler Baron, Elijah Alston, Malik Bryant, Akheem Mesidor
LINEBACKER
Weak-side: Wesley Bissainthe, Jaylin Alderman or Bobby Pruitt
Middle: Kiko Mauigoa, Jaylin Alderman or Chase Smith or Popo Aguirre
SECONDARY | Damari Brown - OUT (Soft tissue injury), Jadais Rickard-OUT (right leg injury)
Cornerback: O.J. Frederique, or Robby Washington
Safety: Jaden Harris, Markeith Williams
Cornerback: Daryl Porter or Dyoni Hill or Robert Stafford
Nickel: Daryl Porter or Mishael Powell