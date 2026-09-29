No. 4 Miami's Remaining Schedule Isn't As Weak As Most Think: Just A Minute
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Preseason bias has been around for years, but even at the start of this season, the Miami Hurricanes' schedule looked like one of the weakest in the country.
That is why it's preseason compared to what is happening in the day-to-day world.
Now four weeks in, the rest of the schedule looks like one of the toughest in the country. Combining all of the games between each team after week 4, that record stands at 26-5.
The Wake Forest 33-20 victory looks better as the season goes on. Remember that the Demon Deacons won night games last season, and a victory over Louisville that pushed Ole Miss to the limit only helps Miami in the long run.
Does Miami have a few games that will look like feeder games: North Carolina, Florida State (even if it is a rivalry game), and Boston College? Yes. The rest, however, are teams that will be looking for one of those two spots in the ACC Championship Game.
Everyone knows about the Notre Dame game, which could be for one of the byes in the College Football Playoff. However, Miami will face off against Pitt, with one of the best quarterbacks in the country; a Duke team that has rebuilt after the Hurricanes snatched Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate; and Virginia Tech, which has already shown higher quality with James Franklin in charge.
This weekend, the Hurricanes will take on Clemson, but in the conference, the Panthers will take on the Hokies in the first 4-0 vs. 4-0 non-ranked matchup in college football for any Power Four conference.
Is that just voters consistently overlooking the ACC and other conferences, some of whom have left Miami off their AP ballots completely, while Missouri remains ranked as a gag for the rest of the country to see?
Who knows, but it doesn't stop the narratives that Miami is facing a weak schedule. The Hurricanes will play the top of the ACC this season outside of SMU this season who they could also play in the ACC Championship Game. Another team could be Virginia even if they took a bad loss to West Virginia.
The Hurricanes just have to take things week by week and asoffensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said, "we'll count those chips up at the end of the year."
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5