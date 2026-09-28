'We Will Count Those Chips Up At the End of the Year': Rankings Are a Figment of Imagination for Shannon Dawson

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — At first, it was a question about how Clemson looks and how its defense could give No. 4 Miami's offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson some trouble.

The Tigers haven't allowed a touchdown in the second half of their last three games played, winning all three. However, it was mentioned before that Wake Forest was tougher than most people expected, and still, they are unranked even as one of the best teams early in the ACC.

Dawson was one of the first who said the Demon Deacons are a dangerous team that could scare anyone, and still most won't listen to him or others around the country. Now, after his Monday press conference, some might.

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shannon Dawson looks on during the first quarter against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There should be no such thing as preseason rankings," Dawson said. "That's the most ridiculous thing on the planet. That is the stupidest thing, because people weigh those things heavier than they should. You shouldn't have a ranking until October. How do you know? A&M ranking in the top five, how does that look right now?

"I mean, there's more than enough teams, and if anything, it's predictable in the future; it's the past. Go look at the top ten last year. I did. Five of them weren't even in the top five. So we sit here and look at schedules, and we're like, obviously, everything's SEC, SEC. Well, look. Yeah, they have all their teams in the top 25. Guess what? Good for you. At the end of the year, half of them will be in the top 30. That's just the way it is. And so we can't sit here and look at, "Hey, we play X number a top 25,"

Dawson intended to highlight how Miami's schedule to start the year looked easy from an outside perspective, but now the Hurricanes will likely face all the top teams in the conference this season. They already played Wake and will face Duke, Virginia Tech, and Pitt, each fighting for a spot in the ACC Championship game.

However, that doesn't change the motto is for the Hurricanes. All they can do is go 1-0 and focus on who's in front of them.

"We'll count those chips up at the end of the year, but that's why there shouldn't be rankings,' cause you give people talking points that are idiots," Dawson said. "They don't know what they're doing. Play the game, play every week. It's like playing poker, count the chips up at the end. You don't know at the beginning. The fact that we have preseason rankings is unbelievable to me, and the fact that people pay attention to them is more unr, you know, it's unbelievable."

The Hurricanes will take on Tigers on Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

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