No. 5 Miami Steamrolls Bethune-Cookman, Advances to 2-0
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — There was no question about whether No. 5 Miami (2-0) would win against Bethune-Cookman. The only question was how badly the Hurricanes would beat the Wildcats.
The Hurricanes blugdened the Wildcats 45-3, advancing to 2-0, dominating through the air and on the ground with ease. The defense of the Miami Hurricanes showed why they are one of the best in the country, not allowing the Wildcats past the 50-yard line until the second quarter, and it continued to be a dominant output on both sides of the ball.
The Hurricanes used all of their offensive advantages against the Wildcats. It started with the Canes taking full control on the line of scrimmage and rushing for over 150 yards and four rushing touchdowns.
Mark Fletcher Jr. had a dominant day with 11 rushes for 86 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Marty Brown continued to be a great addition for the Canes, scoring a touchdown, but there was no sign of Jordan Lyle, who went out last week do to an ankle injury. The other rushing touchdown came from Girad Pringle Jr, breaking off for 30 yards into the endzone for his first touchdown as a Cane.
The receiving core is proving that they are just as good as last season's, maybe even better. Malachi Toney continues to be a dominant force with six catches and 80 yards on the day. The best surprise is that CJ Daniels is a touchdown machine after not banging his head on the goal post at all against LSU last season.
Daniels scored two touchdowns and finished the day with two catches and 73 yards. Quarterback Carson Beck loves him and continues to trust him deep.
Beck himself finished the day by lighting up the field. He finished 22-24 in two and a half quarters played, throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns. He also broke a Miami record by completing 15 consecutive passes to start this game against the Wildcats. Former Heisman Trophy winner Vinny Testaverde completed 14 consecutive passes against Oklahoma in 1986.
The defensive side of the ball continues to be great and generates turnovers. The Hurricanes started with an amazing first quarter; outside of Wesley Bissainthe getting tossed for targeting, the Canes played sound football.
The Canes only gave up 118 total yards of offense to the Wildcats, shutting them down. Ruben Bain Jr. finished the day with three total tackles, one being a sack that turned into a forced fumble. The other turnover came from freshman Bryce Fitzgerald in the end zone after a great drive from the Wildcats.
The Hurricanes will now turn their attention to one of the hottest teams in the country in the USF Bulls. The Bulls have won two back-to-back ranked games and will walk into Hard Rock Stadium as one of the biggest tests of the season so far for the Canes.
