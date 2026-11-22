MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Senior running back Mark Fletcher Jr. powered the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes to a 28-20 victory over Virginia Tech, scoring all three of Miami’s touchdowns and clinching a spot in the ACC Championship Game.⁠

Fletcher, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound Fort Lauderdale native, returned after missing the second half of Miami’s previous win over Duke with an injury.

Against the Hokies, he finished with 16 carries for 63 yards and three rushing touchdowns.⁠

MIAMI ON TOP 👀



Mark Fletcher Jr. puts the the Canes ahead 💪 pic.twitter.com/nfc8uH0f73 — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2026

Virginia Tech led 14-0 early after a lengthy opening drive and a quick-strike touchdown, and held a 20-14 advantage late in the third quarter. Once Miami's offense got the rushing attack going, things started to get easier for them.

The Canes rushed for 109 yards in the second half after only recording 46 yards in the first half. Javian Mallory added 44 rushing yards to the total, but it was Fletcher to be the one to lead the way for a Hurricanes victory.

The performance added to Fletcher’s standout senior season and career résumé.

Nov 21, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs with the football against Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Daniel Jennings (56) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the game, he already held the Miami program record for career rushing touchdowns (36), set the prior week against Duke. He only added to that total, making it harder for anyone in the future to break that record when it is all said and done.

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MARK PUT EM ON A STRETCHER FLETCHER pic.twitter.com/CPGUW1J5DF — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) November 22, 2026

Fletcher’s three scores were the decisive factor in the comeback. The win improved Miami to 10-1 overall and 8-0 in ACC play.⁠

Mario Cristobal noted in the postgame presser that Fletcher needed to get healthier to have a game like he did tonight, and he has been getting better. Throughout the season, fans have seen him be limited during games due to small injuries over the course of the game.

Cristobal says Fletcher's gotten healthy, and he needed to be healthy to perform like he did tonight. Says nobody is tougher than him. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 22, 2026

Fletcher has been battling through numerous injuries, but he continues to fight and be the leader in the backfield for the Hurricanes.

For Miami to win the ACC Championship game for the first time in its program history, it will need Fletcher to continue to get healthier. At his best, he changes the dynamic of this run game, which has been good, but not to the level it normally should be.

The country saw what he can do in the College Football Playoff with the performances he had. Fletcher will need to have a similar run if he wants to leave his legacy at Miami with a national championship.

This night further cemented Fletcher’s role as the physical, reliable engine of the Miami rushing attack as the Hurricanes push toward the postseason.

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