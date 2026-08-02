One Miami Freshman Makes Brave Decision About His Early Football Career

Fall Camp is ramping up and nearly here for the Miami Hurricanes. Players are getting ready, and time is moving faster as the season inches closer. However, for one rising player, this season is going differently.

Former four-star recruit Jontavious Wyman announced on his X that he is taking a year off from football.

"After a lot of thought, prayer, and conversations with the people closest to me, I’ve decided to sit out from football this year,” Wyman said via X. “I WILL BE BACK!!”

After a lot of thought, prayer, and conversations with the people closest to me, I’ve decided to sit out from football this year. I WILL BE BACK!! — Jontavius Wyman (@JontaviusW23) August 1, 2026

Wyman was one of the key stars in the 2026 recruiting class that was going to be the future of the secondary room in the program. This move comes out of left field after most saw him having an early impact on the field.

The 2026 recruiting class brought in endless talent and some who are going to be day-one starters for the Canes. This class is one of the best in the Mario Cristobal era, on paper, and the addition of the star defensive back was a key part of the future.

Moreover, now with the addition of two-way five-star A'mir Sears joining the 2027 recruiting class and reclassifying, the competition is ramping up, and it might be what Wyman is trying to prepare for, while also taking care of himself.

The transition from Georgia to South Florida can be a mental battle, thanks to cultural differences and a different lifestyle that takes time to adjust to.

The former Georgia Bulldog commit flipped his commitment after being heavily recruited by the new dynamic tandem of DB coaches, Zac Etheridge and Will Harris. He was ranked as the No. 17 corner in the 2026 class with great upside.

Now the Hurricanes' secondary will be short on depth on the depth chart, while already playing a younger group.

This also hints at what is happening in the early stages of the season. Miami is returning to a standard that is reliant on hard days, a hard lifestyle, and constantly getting better, with competition getting better.

Iron sharpens iron has been the biggest talking point entering year five of the Mario Cristobal era, and this is a case of sharpening for a rising young star. Time will tell how well everyone will react to it.

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