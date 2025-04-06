All Hurricanes

Miami Flips Georgia Blue-Chip Commit Jontavius Wyman

The Miami Hurricanes attack the recruiting cycle as hard as they can, and the new duo between DB coaches Zac Etheridge and Will Harris have flipped a Georiga blue-chip Commit Jontavious Wyman.

Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on from the field against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes recruiting staff are doing a ton of work, and it starts flipping four-star cornerback Jontavious Wyman to Miami instead of staying home and playing for the Georiga Bulldogs.

“305, I’m home,", Wyman said on his X account. "Committed to the University of Miami!”

Wyman, the 17th-ranked CB in the country, was recruited heavily by the new dynamic tandem of DB coaches Zac Etheridge and Will Harris. Thanks to their work, the Hurricanes are back in the 2026 top-10 recruiting class. They are currently in ninth after being outside for most of the start of commitment season.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

