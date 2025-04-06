Miami Flips Georgia Blue-Chip Commit Jontavius Wyman
The Miami Hurricanes attack the recruiting cycle as hard as they can, and the new duo between DB coaches Zac Etheridge and Will Harris have flipped a Georiga blue-chip Commit Jontavious Wyman.
The Miami Hurricanes recruiting staff are doing a ton of work, and it starts flipping four-star cornerback Jontavious Wyman to Miami instead of staying home and playing for the Georiga Bulldogs.
The Miami Hurricanes have landed the commitment of Jontavious Wyman and bolstered the future CB room.
“305, I’m home,", Wyman said on his X account. "Committed to the University of Miami!”
Wyman, the 17th-ranked CB in the country, was recruited heavily by the new dynamic tandem of DB coaches Zac Etheridge and Will Harris. Thanks to their work, the Hurricanes are back in the 2026 top-10 recruiting class. They are currently in ninth after being outside for most of the start of commitment season.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
