A Pair of Miami Offensive Weapons Land on AP Midseason All-American List

Stop me if you've heard this before - Malachi Toney and Darian Mensah are good at football, and Miami fans aren't the only ones to think so.

The Associated Press just dropped its midseason All-American rankings, and, to no one's surprise, both Hurricanes made the final cut, with Mensah alone at the quarterback mountaintop. Toney checked in just behind the Heisman hopeful Ohio State wideout, Jeremiah Smith.

Mensah's second-team counterpart is Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, who captains a UGA team that many hope to see the Hurricanes match up with in the postseason. As for Toney, Oregon State wide receiver Jesse Legree, who's averaging over 150 yards per game for the Beavers, rounds out the first-team group, while Rutgers' KJ Duff, Wake Forest's Carlos Hernandez, and Mississippi State's Anthony Evans make up the second-team group.

Unlike last season, Miami has no defensive players between the first and second teams, largely due to the injuries each unit on that side of the ball has sustained so far. Coming off a bye week, the Hurricanes' coaching staff has been open that they're counting on several key contributors to return healthier for an in-state matchup against the Florida State Seminoles.

🆕: One of the unsung heroes of the team this season gets added to a midseason watchlist.



What have you thought of Ryan Rodriguez's performance so far this season for Miami?#GoCanes #TheU #MiamiFootball #MiamiHurricanes pic.twitter.com/qTlMJj8UBK — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) October 15, 2026

While FSU head coach Mike Norvell's seat is scalding hot, a win over the Hurricanes would be a major boost in convincing the FSU administration that he's still worth the sizable contract he's owed. It'll be up to the Hurricanes to come into that game ready to make plays and shake off any rust after a week of rest.

How to Watch No. 3 Miami vs. Florida State

Date: October 17

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Series History: Miami leads 37-33

Last Meeting: 2025

Last meeting: The Hurricanes defeated Florida State on the road with an embarrassing victory over the Noles. Malachi Toney and the running attack were electric in the Canes' 28-22 win. The game was not as close as the score indicates.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes are coming off a bye week after defeating Clemson in one of the best program wins in recent memory. Despite the injuries, the Canes dominated 41-13, powered by a strong run game and one of the nation's best defensive lines.

Last time out, Florida State: The Seminoles are coming off a crushing road defeat to Louisville. They had a chance to go up 21-0, but the run game killed any hopes of FSU maintaining the lead.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter /X, Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.