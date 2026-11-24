Miami Hurricanes superstar Malachi Toney was named one of three finalists for the 2026 Biletnikoff Award on Tuesday, as the award honors the nation’s most outstanding wide receiver.⁠

Toney joins Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith and Oregon State’s Jesse Legree as the finalists, and the winner will be revealed on December 11 during the College Football Awards on ESPN.⁠

Malachi Toney has been named a finalist for the 2026 Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to college football’s most outstanding receiver 🙌



🔗: https://t.co/2UVVTiQqm0 pic.twitter.com/ZP1mLCuE7c — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) November 24, 2026

In eight games before an ankle injury sidelined him, Toney posted 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging more than 128 receiving yards per game. He recorded five 100-yard performances, including a 234-yard, three-touchdown outing against Stanford and a 16-catch, 194-yard, three-score performance against Pittsburgh that set a Miami single-game receptions record. He also added 61 rushing yards and contributed as a punt returner and converted a two-point conversion while throwing it.

Toney has broken records and then break his own records weeks later this season, which just signifies the season he was having before the unfortunate injury in practice the week of the Notre Dame game.

The recognition continues a strong individual season for Toney, who was previously named a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player) and a semifinalist for both the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. As a true freshman in 2025, he led the nation in receptions with 109, set a Miami record with 1,211 receiving yards, and earned ACC Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Toney’s production came to a halt after he suffered a high ankle sprain in practice on November 4 and underwent TightRope surgery the following day. He has missed Miami’s last two games, but the outlook for his return has grown increasingly positive.

Head coach Mario Cristobal said late last week that the recovery for the star has been great, noting he had already been running at speeds of 19–20 mph. Cristobal indicated Toney was roughly a week and a half away from returning, a timeline that would position him to play in the ACC Championship Game on December 5th against Wake Forest.

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Malachi Toney already sprinting after surgery! pic.twitter.com/5VPevTYZMJ — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) November 21, 2026

His speedy recovery has been remarkable to learn about and read. The nickname "Baby Jesus" is living up to the billing with how he is progressing with his ankle.

Toney himself has expressed optimism, telling ESPN’s College GameDay that seeing himself running nearly at full speed just two weeks after surgery “feels amazing.”

We don't know when Malachi Toney will be back, but he tells @jess_sims that he's getting closer to running 100% 💪 pic.twitter.com/L8D4nGl7Hj — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 21, 2026

Miami has continued to win without him, but the offense would love to have him back. His return would give the Hurricanes their dynamic playmaker back, as they will need him for the postseason run.

The Biletnikoff finalist nod emphasizes the impact Toney has already made in 2026, even with games still potentially ahead of him and with the few games he has missed this season.

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