2024 Miami Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 11: Wake Forest
The second to last game of the season for the Miami Hurricanes, and they will face off against an opponent that they have not seen in a decade.
For the Hurricane, facing off against this ACC the Wake Forest Demon Deacons is a common occurrence but in football, it has become a rarity. That could be because of many reasons but now that the conference is not separated by divisions anymore, there will be more games between the two teams soon.
Wake Forest finished the reason 4-8 and last in the ACC but with new talent on the horizon and a strong defense, the team could make some noise against an opponent like the Hurricanes. Here is a look at the 2024 Wake Forest football team.
Offense
For the Demon Deacons, last season was a bender for the quarterbacks after Sam Hartman transferred to Notre Dame. It left the program scrambling for who their quarterback would be. They landed on Mitch Griffis but his play did not satisfy the hopeful fans and coaching staff and was eventually benched for Micheal Kern.
This season it will be a three-way battle between Hank Bachmeier, a transfer from Louisiana Tech, and Boise State, Kern, and redshirt freshman Charlie Gilliam on who will get the starting role for the team. After the spring game, many are hopeful about the performance of Bachmeier but if Kern gets the call then it would not be a surprise.
The duo of Demond Claiborne and Justice Ellison carried the load in the backfield for Wake Forest. Claiborne is returning for his junior season after finishing his sophomore campaign with 620 yards and five TDs. This is only with 137 touches and averaging 4.3 yards a carry. He will be one of the most important parts of the offense now with the question of who will be the quarterback.
With the question at the quarterback position being a question mark, the receiving room also plays a major role in that as well. The second leading receiver Taylor Morin is returning after having a good season during his junior season. He finished with 617 yards with only two TDs. He will likely be receiver No. 1 for this offense now that Jahmal Banks has transferred to Nebraska. The same is true with the tight-end room if it is hard to judge what they can be without knowing the quarterback.
The offensive line is not as strong as many would hope but with inconsistent quarterback play, keeping a clean pocket will be the least of the team's worries.
Defense
The defense took many losses last season with players being drafted in the NFL. Malik Mustapha, Chelen Garnes, and Caelen Carson all were drafted, and with those losses, it doesn't even take into account Dashawn Jones entering the transfer portal. This is all in the secondary which means that it will be an entirely new look in the back of the defense. Nick Anderson and Evan Slocum will be those leaders in the back but the front seven will have returning faces that led the team in many stats last year.
Jasheen Davis finished his season with 49 tackles, 25 solo tackles, 16.0 tackles-for-loss, 7.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, and 2 pass breakups. He is a growing star and one of the driving forces that gives this team a chance to play.
In the middle of the field, there is Dylan Hazen who led the team in tackles last season (86 total, 44 solo). He ranked tenth in the ACC in total tackles and his returning means the middle of the field will be one of the best for the team. Also on the defensive interior is Kevin Pointer who is returning for his senior season. He recorded a career-high 37 tackles with 18 solo tackles and 9.0 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, and 5 quarterback hurries.
The defense will likely have to do most of the heavy lifting for the program but that can be a positive against some teams that don't have the best offenses in the ACC. However, Miami should be one of the best teams in the ACC, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Schedule
This is the second to last game for the Hurricanes and it can be a mixed bag of what can come from this game. This game is also coming off the second and last bye week that has been implemented in the new season of college football. The Hurricanes will be on the road for their final game of the season heading to Syracuse in hopes that they will be bowl-eligible at this point of the season.
Outlook
For Wake Forest, a win would look great for the team even though most believe that it will be another season sitting at the bottom of the ACC in football and preparing for baseball. A loss for the Hurricanes would be devastating and it could cause questioning of the coaching staff and all that surrounds decision-making with the program and what direction they are heading in.
A win for the Hurricanes is expected as they are coming off a bye week and will be rested and refreshed going into the final home game of the season. This is an expected win for this team and with how easy the schedule looks, a bowl game or playoff spot should be in the minds of Miami.
The Game
Date: November 9
Time: TBA
TV: TBA
Location: Hard Rock Stadium
Series: The Hurricanes lead the series 8-3 against the Demon Deacons
Last Matchup: The last time these two teams faced off against each other was in 2013 when the Miami Hurricanes defeated Wake Forest 24-21. Duke Johnson rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns that led the team to victory.
Miami Hurricanes 2024 Football Schedule
August 31 at Florida
September 7 Florida A&M
September 14 Ball State
September 21 at USF
September 27 Virginia Tech
October 5 at California
October 12 Bye Week
October 19 at Louisville
October 26 Florida State
November 2 Duke
November 9 at Georgia Tech
November 16 Bye Week
November 23 Wake Forest
November 30 at Syracuse