2024 Miami Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 10: Georgia Tech
Possibly the worst coaching mistake in head coach Mario Cristobal's career was made against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in last seasons matchup.
With 34 seconds left in regulation, then quarterback Tyler Van Dyke handed the ball off to Donald Chaney Jr. in a simple run play to end the game. However, it flipped on the Hurricane's head as the ball was stripped from Chaney Jr. Shock waves from around the college football world reacted in astonishment at the coaching mistake from Cristobal and his staff as the game was seemingly sealed for the Canes. Moreover, this was the first loss of the season for the Canes from this simple mistake, who were also ranked No. 17 in the AP Polls at that point. All Van Dyke had to do was take a knee, but this turned into the downfall of the 2023 Miami Hurricanes.
It is a new year with a new offense, defense, and, hopefully, wiser coaching staff. The same can be said for Georgia Tech when they finished their 2023 campaign 7-6 but surprisingly, they finished fourth in the ACC with a 5-3 conference record. The Jackets have been quiet this offseason with recruiting and portal moves, but most of their talent from last season is returning. With that, this is a look at the 2024 Georiga Tech football team.
Offense
Most of the offensive number the Yellow Jacket prduced were some of the teams best number in years and that was thanks to quarterback Haynes King. His numbers don't pop out, but for the QB for the Yellow Jackets, he was the teams most productive player. King was one of two players last year to put up 2700 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes, and five touchdown runs. The only other QB who put up those numbers last year was Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. That stat sounds good but that also does not include his 16 interceptions that he threw. Now if that is limited, King is one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC and he could be in for a big season.
Following him is a stout running back room who helped King and the team to average over 200 rushing yards a game last season. Red-short junior Jamal Haynes had a fantastic sophomore campaign rushing for over 1000 yards and seven TDs and led the team in most statistical running categories. If he gets more touches this upcoming season, you could see him break his out record, and alongside King, that backfield could be one of the most deadly tandems in the country.
The receiver room is filled with speed demons such as Eric Singleton Jr. who is a consistent deep ball threat thanks to his speed. He led the team last season in receiving yards (714) and TDs (6) and that was only his freshman year. He will likely have the chance to get more ball throws in his direction this season knowing that the team has a potential superstar on their hands. Malik Rutherford would be WR2 in this case and while he does not have the speed of Singleton, his route running is light-years better. Christian Leary and Avery Boyd have been performing well in spring practice. There is also the talented tight end Brett Seither who is the full package when it comes to blocking and catching.
Defense
The issue for most of the season for the Yellow Jackets was how bad the defense could be. New additions to the coaching staff with new defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci should help in that department as he helped the Duke Blue Devils' defense be one of the best in the ACC.
It starts with the front seven but there is a lot of turnover from last season. Makius Scott and Zeek Biggers are returning but there will be a lot of new and unproven faces on the line. Horace Lockett could be one of the best-kept secrets that the Jackets have because of his impressive run defense. That was the defense's biggest issue last season was playing against the run. The linebackers are also a question mark because of the inconsistency in play from last season. Kyle Efford seems to be a starter after finishing the season as one. The issue is naming who will be next to him once the season starts. There have been some impressive performances from some in the Spring Game but that does not change the fact that Georgia Tech is struggling in that department.
Tech secondary ranked eighth in the ACC in 2023 in passing yards and gave up 45 pass plays of 20 yards or more. This is with the return of safeties Lamiles Brooks, Clayton Powell-Lee, and cornerback Ahmari Harvey. they got attacked all season long in 2023 but there could be a difference now that the improvement from the coaching positions is now in control.
Schedule
This is the final game before the last bye week of the season for the Hurricanes. This will also be one of the easier parts of their schedule now that they have faced their most difficult opponents on this season. Following this game there will only be two games remaining. A home game against Wake Forest and then traveling one last time to play Syracuse in the north in hopes that the team will be able to finish the season strong.
Outlook
This will be a big game for the Hurricanes as the Yellow Jackets have a sneaky offensive that could light up the scoreboard on anyone. If the Canes can limit them and their ability then that will be a testament to the defense the University of Miami have had up until this point in their season. Another thing could be that Georgia Tech might be an underrated program this upcoming season. They could have a Hiesman candidate with King at QB and a strong win at home against the Hurricanes could boost his odds.
Read More: 2024 Miami Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 9: Duke
The Game
Date: November 9
Time: TBA
TV: TBA
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium
Series: The series is tied 14-14
Last Matchup: The Yellow Jackets defeated the Hurricanes after a coaching debacle from Mario Cristobal and his staff with the game in the hands of the Canes. Georgia Tech 23, Miami 20.
Miami Hurricanes 2024 Football Schedule
August 31 at Florida
September 7 Florida A&M
September 14 Ball State
September 21 at USF
September 27 Virginia Tech
October 5 at California
October 12 Bye Week
October 19 at Louisville
October 26 Florida State
November 2 Duke
November 9 at Georgia Tech
November 16 Bye Week
November 23 Wake Forest
November 30 at Syracuse