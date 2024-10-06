ACC After Dark Delivers A Classic As No. 8 Miami Completes The Epic Comeback Against Cal
No. 8 Miami trailed by 25 points entering the second half but Cam Ward delivered another Heisman moment to lead the Hurricanes to victory over the California Golden Bears 39-38.
29-3 in the second half was the score total and Ward decided that today was the day that his mistakes would cause him to lose the game for the team after throwing a terrible pick-six. He threw for over 400 yards of offense and reasserted himself back at the top of the Heisman race.
The defense struggled but key stops from linebackers Kiko Muaigoa and Wesley Bissainthe saved the Hurricanes from critical mistakes. These are the type of wins that lead to National Championships as they complete another epic comeback and remain undefeated on the season.
At least for now, the team is bowl eligible as they enter their bye week with a great win as they get a well deserved break after the eltri start to the season.
FINAL: Miami 39, Cal 38
Miami 39, Cal 38
They completed the comeback. The Hurricanes have the lead and now they hope to keep Cal in check.
Martinez gets down to the goal line and gets it close to it being a touchdown.
A critical non targeting call and Cam ward delivers a strike to Restrepo for 77 yards to get the ball into the endzone. This game is insane and yes its going down to the wire. ACC after Dark delivers a classic.
Cal 38, Miami 32
This is a possible comeback that can change a programs life. Cam Ward finds his way into the endzone after a 24-yard run and the Canes have cut the lead to 6.
Back-breaking penalty after penalty. The Hurricane's pass rush is starting to get after Medonzoa but the pick-6 that Ward threw is still in the back over everyones mind.
Cal 38, Miami 25
Cal has pushed the lead to 20 and the Hurricanes just have a predictable offense. It has been hard but now the Canes are starting to score some points. Ward throws a strike to Horton to cut the lead to a 13-point game.
Fourth Quarter
Cal 35, Miami 18
The Hurricanes have finally responded and got a score for Miami. Ward did great things but a lot of time was wasted on the clock to make it a 17-point game. Martinez got used promisingly and scored again at the goal line.
Cal 35, Miami 10
This has been the worst the Hurricanes have played all season long. They are getting outcoached, outplayed, out everything. Ward looks bad, the defense is struggling (outside of Simeon Barrow Jr.). Cal is walking the Hurricane's downs and his playing with them as well.
Miami must have serious jet lag because this is one of the worst games the team has performed since last season. This is next-level bad from all around.
Cal 28, Miami 10
One of the worst plays this season from Cam Ward. He threw a terrible ball and just gave the defense an easy time to get points on the board.
Simeon Barrow Jr beat the double team and got a crucial sack to open the half with a great stop on third down.
Halftime: Cal 21, Miami 10
Positive:
- It could have been worse, and it's still a manageable game, and if the switch is flipped then Miami can take over.
Negatives: Everything
- Ward is Holding on to the ball too long trying to make a big play instead of taking what is given to him. He is sitting in the pocket too long when check-downs are there.
- Unless Ward is under center, Martinez does not need to be RB1. It's been clear for three weeks and a change still hasn't been made. Fletcher is the guy.
- An undisciplined team turns into points on the board. Defensive breakdowns continue to hurt the team. They are making Mendoza look like a world-beater down the field.
The Hurricanes finally get a good stop on defense after Cal had been controlling them all night. It was a disciplined drive for the Hurricanes and now Cam Ward is trying to work his way down the field.
Cal is playing a more physical brand of football than the Hurricanes and it's starting to wear the Canes down. This is the most disfunctional the team has played in quite some time. Cal gets the ball back to start the half as well. This could get back very quickly for the Canes.
Cal 21, Miami 10
Miami is getting outplayed and horrifically out-coached right now. These are two different classes of coaching on display right now. Ott is fully healthy and is taking advantage of all the breakdowns from the defense. He goes for 66 yards to score after the defense sold out to stop the run.
Cal 14, Miami 10
The offense is starting to stagnate which is something that can easily be fixed. Ward was under center a lot during the second drive which allowed Martinez to get some dirt into his cleats. This is something that needs to be changed back too. The field goal from 46 by Borregales is good to cut the lead.
Cal 14, Miami 7
The defense of the Miami Hurricanes is struggling, especially in the secondary. Blown coverage after blown coverage and yet no adjustments have been made. Ott finished off the drive with a touchdown for the Bears
Second Quarter
Miami 7, Cal 7
A 57-yard strike from Medzona to tie up the game against Miami. Secondary bit down and they got bit back. They are stuffing the run game but through the air, they are getting beat.
Miami 7, Cal 0
If it's not clear now, the Hurricanes are about to run the ball all night long. They are balancing the formations with the amount of talent in the running back room. They have a fluid offense so far as Mark Flecther Jr. scores up the middle of the Hurricanes.
Rueben Bain Jr. instantly impactful in his return. He gets the Golden Bears behind the sticks and forces a three and out for the Golden Bears.
The Hurricanes started well with the run game but the pressure on the linebackers from Cal took advantage to get Ward to the ground for the sack. This is going to be a difficult game for the offensive line of the Hurricanes with the amount of extra talent in the second and third levels.
First Quarter
Pregame
- No Jalen Rivers again from what it looks like. He is not warming up and is not in pads. Markell Bell will likely be the starter going into this game. A big blow for the Canes.
No. 8 Miami looks to continue to keep their undefeated season alive as they travel to the West Coast to take on a rabid Calirofonra Golden Bears team that is ready for anything.
The Bears (3-1) are coming into this game after suffering a loss to Florida State when they were on the road while the Hurricanes (5-0) are entering this game after a nail-biting ending against Virginia Tech. The ACC is on fire with many players and games being top of the line while superstar quarterback Cam Ward continues to take the nation by storm.
This is a late-night game for the Hurricanes so that could affect the team on a different level with the timing. However, the return of Rueben Bain Jr. and the possibility of Jalen Rivers will be something to watch out for.
The Game
Date: October 5
Time: 10:30 ET PM
TV: ESPN
Location: California Memorial Stadium
Series: Cal leads the series 2-0 against Miami
Last Matchup: The Golden Bears defeated the Hurricanes 24-17 on Dec. 27, 2008, in the team's second matchup where Cal's Zack Follett forced a fumble on Jacory Harris deep in Miami territory with under four minutes left in the game. Anthony Miller then scored the go-ahead touchdown moments later in the Emerald Bowl on Saturday night.