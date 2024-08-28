Cam Ward Highlights The Maturity Level For The Hurricanes Going Into Florida
The Miami Hurricanes quarterback has a lot to be excited for in the Week 1 game against the Florida Gators however, Cam Ward knows that being too excited can't take away from the composure and maturity that comes with the importance of this game.
He spoke with ESPN's "Inside Access" analysts David Hale and Andrea Adelson about the upcoming season and the expectations for the Hurricanes.
Ward has been mentioned all off-season long as an alpha leader for the Hurricanes. He knows that his and the teams' maturity level has improved since his arrival as he leads the Hurricanes into a rivalry game.
"I think we grew the most in our maturity level. That comes with holding each other accountable. We do that more consistently now than in the spring when I first got here," Ward said. "I think just keeping the main thing the main thing and not trying to rush the vibes and put one foot in front of the other than everything else will take care of itself in the long run."
That maturity comes with the on-the-field play as well. With so much excitement and the new offensive capabilities within the Hurricanes, there can be the chance that things become bigger than what they need to be. Ward knows that and has the right mindset going into Gainesville.
"I think the biggest challenge for us is to not trying to be too big play happy offensively. Communication is the biggest thing in wins and loses from my past and Miami's past. As a building we have to be able to communicate at a high level in a stadium like that and fall back on the straining that the coaches prepared us for since January," Ward said.