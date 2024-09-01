Cam Ward Stamps His Name Into Heisman Conversations
The hype was worth the wait as the new Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward stamps his name into the Heisman conversation after dominating the Florida Gators 41-17 in the team's season opener.
For most of the offseason, the phrase "alpha leader" had been coined for the standout quarterback. He walked into one of the most ruthless environments in the SEC and dominated from the opening snap.
Ward was flawless outside of one bad pass that led to an interception. He thought it could slip the ball back to the middle of the field with a cross-body pass, however in the SEC, those passes typically don't work in the favor of the quarterback. The was the only one that didn't work for Ward as he continued to do it for the rest of the game and made spectacular play after play.
The hyped that was generated for Florida quarterback Graham Mertz and his accuracy should have been on the rising superstar in Ward. The QB finished the game 25-34 (74 percent) including 385 total yards, three touchdowns, and the bad INT.
ESPN's College Gameday highlighted some of the key things that made Ward a great QB—his playmaking ability, anticipation, and IQ.
Everything was fully on display as the quarterback threw dots around the field. In the first drive of the game, he used his legs to escape and get key first downs. He could have also done that during other parts of the game, however, the talented QB decided that slinging the ball all around The Swamp would be the best option. He was right.
The other thing about the Hurricanes is the endless talent on the offensive side of the ball. Ward threw to 10 different targets and the only one not able to bring in the ball was Damien Martinez as it slipped through his hands. He distributed the ball with ease and confidence exuded from every throw.
Another note for Ward's historic debut is that Per AP's Tim Reynolds, he was the first Miami quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards in his first Hurricane start since 1979.
Other players will be in the conversation as Colorado's Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders put on impressive performances in their season opener. Some would say Hunter leads the conversation at this point because of his incredible three-touchdown day and it is hard to argue against. Just know that Ward is now in the middle of that conversation as he showed he is one of the best quarterbacks in the country.