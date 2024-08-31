All Hurricanes

ESPN's College Gameday Highlights What Makes Cam Ward So Special

Week 1 has arrived and the College Gameday crew has high praise for the new Miami quarterback.

Justice Sandle

Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) signals a play during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) signals a play during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports / Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports
It is week one and ESPN's College Gameday crew has started to take notice of No. 19 Miami Hurricanes and the talented quarterback under center.

Everyone has talked about Cam Ward and his talent. Desmond Howard pointed out key things that make him a special quarterback and one of the best in the country—his playmaking ability, anticipation, and IQ.

He is a true quarterback and now that he has a stronger offensive line, he can show why he was highly sought after once he entered the transfer portal. He is elusive and can make anyone miss. He does not run the ball often but when he does, he can be electric. He has the arm talent with a pretty deep ball that opens the field more than what Tyler Van Dyke was able to do. His IQ is also off the charts by the way he can read a defense and change a play like a pro at the line of scrimmage.

Coaching legend Lee Corso believes Ward makes the Hurricanes dangerous. The statement is not the same as another panelist who focused on the coaching matchup of the game compared to the talent in the game.

It is a big game for Miami's Mario Cristobal and Florida's Billy Napier. Many believe that each are on the hot seat and that will be left to seen.

The Gameday crew, excited Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit, have Miami winning the game. There is a lot of hype going into this game and there are big college football playoff emplications riding on this game as well.

