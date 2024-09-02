ESPN's Scott Van Pelt Believes Cam Ward Makes The Hurricanes A Scary Team
Cam Ward has taken the national media by storm after his star-making debut for the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes as they went on the road and drowned the Florida Gators in The Swamp 41-17.
ESPN's long-time lead anchor for Sports Center Scott Van Pelt took notice alongside the world as Ward dazzled and shined in his elite quarterback play. He praised Ward and the Hurricanes
"Cam Ward is in the Matrix. He is operating on a different plane. He has a casualness to what he's doing that almost looks nonchalant, but then you realize that's he's seeing [things] in real time and he's like 'nah I'm good'," Pelt said.
Pelt continued.
"He's going to be that all year," Pelt said. There have been years where Miami has loved to talk about the past and all you have gotta do is get one little glimpse and you're going to throw up the "U", and say your back, and you've done it the past few years and you weren't and you are now."
Ward finished the day with over 400 total yards, with 385 yards passing, finishing 24-35 on attempts and threw for three TDs. Walking into an SEC team's house and making it his own was something that most outside of the program didn't expect. Now that it has been seen, Pelt believes that this is the standard for Ward and the season.
"Cam Ward is what takes you from being, meh, to, in my opinion, a scary [explitive] team because what we saw [against Florida] is not a one-off. I think that is who he will be all season long," Pelt said.