Everything Ball State Head Coach Mike Neu Said After Loss To No. 10 Miami
It was a difficult time for Ball State and head coach Mike Neu. No. 10 Miami (3-0) shut out the Cardinals and the game plan went stright out the window.
Here is everything coach Neu said after the game:
On message to the team postgame…
We got beat man. We didn’t execute well enough. We played a good football team that's explosive and obviously they had two dominating wins the first two weeks. We knew it was going to be a challenge here, so I’m not worried about what’s happened tonight. You can’t change any of that. I’m worried about our football team leaving in that locker room and turning our attention to the first conference game.
On playing a team like Miami…
Well, obviously, it’s a challenge. It’s an opportunity you look forward to, but, in saying that they’ve done a great job, give them credit. They’ve done as good a job as any team in this country has in attacking the transfer portal, adding some key pieces. They’ve done a good job that way, give them credit for their evaluation and bringing the right guys in and, you know, they played well. There is nothing else really to be said about that. We didn’t play well enough, didn’t execute well enough and we’ve got to move forward.
On what makes Miami a good football team…
The quarterback is…show me somebody who is playing better than him in the country through three games. Obviously, when you give him time in the pocket and they’ve got a great offensive line, they did a good job of adding some key pieces through the portal to a group that was already pretty experienced. They’ve got playmakers. They got three receivers out there on the perimeter that all have 850 or more yards receiving last year. We knew it was going to be a challenge and obviously they bought in one of the top running backs in the country as well so they’re an explosive offense and we struggled with them in space today. We struggled to tackle and obviously the footing was a challenge for both teams, so that’s no excuse at all. You know, we weren’t able to contain some of their key players and obviously they’ve done a good job of featuring their guys and playing good offense through three weeks.