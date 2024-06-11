Extra Point: A Quick Look At The Hurricanes Running Back Room
With the addition of Oregon State transfer Damien Martinez, the Hurricanes have a 1000-yard back in the backfield. Things are looking in the right direction for the Hurricanes but what will a successful season look like for the room?
Martinez was one of the top transfer running back in the country when he entered his name into the portal. With the influence of quarterback Cameron Ward, he took his trip to Miami and saw that the U was the place he could commit to for a long stay. He has gathered over 2000 rushing yards over his two years for the Beavers and was only 18 yards short during his freshman season from having back-to-back 1000-yard seasons. With Martinez, you can expect another 1000-yard season while splitting some of his carries with sophomore Mark Flecther Jr.
Another key to this equation has been the emergence of Flecther Jr, who has shown signs of improvement during spring camps and the spring game. he has high expectations from head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. They see a big season ahead for the sophomore after finishing the season with 514 rushing yards. That came with two huge games against NC State and Louisville where he rushed for over 100 yards even though it came down to a loss.
This room is one of the most underrated in the country and while they are underrated there are still expectations of great things from their top two potential backs for this season.