Extra Point: What do the 'Canes Need to do During the Bye Week?
After a game on the West Coast that would make any Miami fan reach for the nitroglycerin, the Hurricanes finally have a bye week to gather themselves before facing off against Louisville on October 19.
The age old question now, though, is what can Miami do during the bye week to get better? The last couple of games saw the Hurricanes having to play from behind and complete a pair of last second victories, and if you're head coach Mario Cristobal, you'd probably like your wins to be a bit more comfortable going forward.
First and foremost, Cam Ward and the rest of the Hurricane offense need to start fast. Miami has scored 35 points in the fourth quarters of its last two games, and under most circumstances that would be great. However, when the 'Canes have only scored 27 combined first half points in the two contests, the numbers start to get a little hairy.
Of course, that's easier said than done. The offensive staff along with Ward have been impeccable when it comes to making halftime adjustments thus far, as is evidenced by the numbers. Because of the holes the Hurricanes have needed to dig themselves out of, transfer running back Damien Martinez and the rest of the stable haven't had ample second half opportunities to truly establish the run game. Cristobal's offense will always fall back on Ward's shoulders, but with a well-rested bell cow back like Martinez in the backfield, the Hurricanes could stand to keep it on the ground more against Louisville.
Additionally, if Miami can clean up the penalty situation, it would go a long way towards ensuring that the momentum doesn't fall out of the clutches of the 'Canes nearly as often. Miami was penalized nine times against Cal for 110 yards.