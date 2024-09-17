Injury Roundup Heading Into Week 4 For The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes
The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) have been fantastic to start the season but that also comes with some minor issues.
The injury bug hit the Hurricanes in the first game. Star defensive player Rueben Bain Jr. has been out since the first drive of the season opener, while defensive back Damari Brown has been missing from action since the end of the first half of that game.
Those two players have not been missed much against the previous few opponents, however, it would be a luxury for the Canes to have them back. Bain is arguably the best player on defense and maybe even on the whole team while Brown was a standout in fall camp and his first few series.
Both are still out with soft tissue injuries but expect them to be back in action over the next few week.
Per Mario Cristobal, offensive linemen Jalen Rivers and Anez Cooper will be making their return against the South Florida Bulls.
Rivers has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury while Cooper got injured during the Ball State victory when a player rolled over his ankle. It is a light sprain but he will be good to go against the Bulls.
Another key thing to watch is wide receiver Jacolby George. He was seen limping multiple times during the game against the Cardinals, but he powered through finishing with over 100 yards and a touchdown.
Last season, this would have been a major issue but thanks to the additions from the transfer portal and the elite level of Mario Cristobal's recurting, the depth has been built to help this team last. They have proved valuable this season, but there is still more road ahead for the Hurricanes.