Lance Guidry And The Miami Hurricanes Defense Prepares For Jaydn Ott and The Golden Bears
No. 8 Miami going into the game against Virginia Tech had one of the best rushing defenses in the country metrically sitting as a top 10 team. They were only allowing less than 70 yards a game on the ground up until that point. Then the Hokies attacked.
Against the Hokies, they allowed over 200 rushing yards against the stout rushing team. The scheme of having an up-tempo offense tired the defense out and defensive coordinator Lance Guidry knew that something had to change.
It could be because of the injuries on the defensive line, and the number of players they had to rotate in and out but a returning Rueben Bain Jr. could aid in some of those troubles by keeping people on the field to stop the run. They will need him as they face one of the best backs in the nation in Cal's Jaydn Ott starting to heat up after coming off an injury.
"He's good," Guidry said. "He has good hands. He catches the ball really well. He is a slasher. A little different from [Bhayshul Tuten] last week. Last week it was hard to see him. He was low to the ground and was really really strong. He's more of a slasher out the backfield, catch the ball so it will be another tall task."
Ott has not been as productive to start this season because of his lingering ankle injury that he has been playing through. He has not had the same explosive burst and running ability as last season, but after a few games back, he has started to get comfortable again and that could be scary for the Hurricanes defense.
He only has 122 yards on the season but if he starts to find his grove again, he can easily explode for 100 yards either catching the ball or rushing. He will be the next great back the Canes will face and try to contain. It could be another long night on the West Coast for the No. 8 team if he is not held in check.