No. 10 Miami vs. Ball State In Weather Delay
Game 3 for the Miami Hurricanes will have to wait.
In this story:
No. 10 Miami will have to wait to see action on the field, as the game has entered a weather delay.
30 minutes before kickoff, lightning was stopped in the air of Hard Rock Stadium. Typically with a lighting delay, it will take about 30 minutes to an hour before players can get back on the field to warm up again before kickoff.
We will update when the game has a new kickoff time.
How to Watch: No. 10 Miami vs. Ball State; Week 3 College Football TV Schedule
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube
Published