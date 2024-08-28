Mario Cristobal: 'It's A Blessing To Have Cam Ward'
The No. 19 Miami Hurricanes have a lot of expectations this season but with a quarterback like Cam Ward, Mario Cristobal knows that the little things will be taken care of because of his quarterback.
"The guy was raised the right way. He has awesome parents, a strong-minded, tough, hardworking, driven, humble human being that so happens to be uber-talented," Cristobal said. He just wants to win. He wants to impact this program."
Ward has had 44 starts over his career in the collegiate ranks and even had the chance to get drafted in the previous NFL Draft. His draft stock was low as he was looked at as a late-round pick so he returned to prove that he is more than meets the eye.
Cristobal is grateful for that and is in awe of his quarterback's work ethic and the way he plays the game.
"He chose Miami when he could have gone anywhere else because of his belief in the people, the system, and the part around him. It's been awesome to watch him work. He plays the position like a linebacker really. He's awesome to be around," Cristobal said.
Cristobal also knows that this is the person that Ward is. No flash, no camera, no attention. Just straight football.
"He's not a guy who's seeking attention. He's not interested in that stuff. The last couple of weeks you haven't heard much from him at all and that's fine with him. He's focused on what he has to focus on. It's a blessing to have Cam Ward," Cristobal said.