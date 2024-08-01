Miami Veterans Zion Nelson And Michael Redding III Forced To Retire Due To Injuries
The University of Miami lost two veterans Thursday afternoon as it was announced Zion Nelson and Michael Redding III will be forced to retire from football for medical reasons.
Nelson has not seen action since he attempted to return from knee surgery in 2022. He kept having setbacks which kept him off the field.
Nelson was projected as an NFL prospect prior to the injury. He was a dominating specimen who started 32 games for Miami.
Nelson warmed up prior to Miami's spring game, but could not go. His career is over.
Miami coach Mario Cristobal said back in November he was hopeful Nelson would return.
"He's a great human being, by the way," Cristobal said. "And obviously a really good football player, as well,"
Redding, a wide receiver, has been sidelined with various shoulder ailments. His injuries were announced in the spring, but Cristobal was hoping to get Redding back for the regular season.
In four seasons with the Hurricanes Redding caught 19 balls for 239 yards and two scores.
"He's a special guy," Cristobal said this spring. "High academic guy. Very accountable, responsible, team guy. Doesn't do anything wrong."
Then Cristobal brought up the injury factor.
"It's been unfortunate for him, the amount of injuries he has sustained throughout his career," Cristobal said, "It's also a testament to him, his upbringing, and his DNA that no matter what he's been confronted with, he keeps moving forward, He keeps coming back. He does all that while still getting straight A's. He's a tremendous young man."