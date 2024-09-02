Restoring "Tight End U"

All Hurricanes

When the first game of the season sees the same amount of production from the tight end room as the entire 2023 season, the coveted "Tight End U" has started to return to the city of Coral Gables.

Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell (14) upends Miami Hurricanes tight end Cam McCormick (84) as he scores a touchdown during the season opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 31, 2024 against the University of Miami Hurricanes in the first half. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
To put in perspective the incredible tight end usage for the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes during the first game in The Swamp, look at the productions from last season.

Miami’s tight ends for the entire 2023 season produced 154 yards, 18 catches, and one touchdown. After the first game against the Florida Gators, they’ve produced 136 yards, seven receptions, and one TD, to go along with six players from the room seeing the field.

That could have come down to the Injuries that star Elijah Arroyo suffered over the past two seasons. Now fully healthy, the highly touted player from Texas finally had a chance to show why he is so special and impactful for the Canes. He was the second leading receiver for standout quarterback Cam Ward as he finished the day with four catches and 89 yards.

He wasn't the only tightened to get some shine. Ninth-year player Cam Mccormick caught the first touchdown of the season for the Hurricanes, and that can only be a sign of bright things for this program that has suffered for such a long time. The symbolism of McCormick and his journey through injury after injury to the suffering that the Miami faithful have had might be put to rest for this season.

There was also a true freshman sighting of Elija Lofton who has the players and coaches excited about the future of Miami. He only had two catches, however, one of his catches did go for 35 yards as he dragged a sea of blue jerseys along with him to gain it.

This production will only continue to increase because of Ward's consistent love of the position over his years at the quarterback position. The playbook has also expanded with Ward because of his abilities so expect more from the room as the Hurricanes restore the tight end position to its former glory.

