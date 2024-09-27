The Coaching Staff Is Confident In The Improvement Of The Run Game
No. 7 Miami has one of the best passing offenses in the country and everyone watching would agree.
Cam Ward is one of the best players in the country and with his arm, he has led the Canes back to the national spotlight as one of the hottest teams in the nation. With that arm, the running game could get lost in the shuffle and the coaching staff can agree.
Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson knows that the running game could be improved but also knows that teams have to pick their poison between running against them or trying to defend Ward and the passing offense.
"You know to me, I know that you look at sats and you look at everything, I think we're good at both. You pick your poison," Dawson said. "Which one do you want to defend? If you want to do what South Florida did and put everyone in the box and play man coverage, then we are not going to have a lot of explosive runs."
Dawson continued.
"[When asked about if he is happy with the run game] I am. I think that we can obviously get better in both to be quite honest with you. We threw for a lot of yards Saturday but we missed a handful too. It's not like one side is polished and the other isn't. We just got to stick with it."