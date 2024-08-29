The Hurricanes Cannot Stop Florida QB Graham Mertz, They Can Only Hope To Contain Him
The threshold issue on Saturday for the Miami Hurricanes defense is to contain Graham Mertz. The quarterback will not be stopped, but he must he contained. He is similar to Cam Ward in the fact he can run and extend plays. In fact, he is dead accurate when throwing on the move.
The goal for Miami should be to keep him in the pocket and force him to look downfield to make throws. He is accurate but that can also be an allusion because of how he gets his completions.
The Gators struggled last season, going just 5-7, However, Mertz had a remarkable season in his own right. He completed 72.9 percent of his passes for 2,903 yards and 20 touchdowns against just three interceptions in 11 games (he missed Florida’s season finale against FSU with injury).
His completion percentage ranked third in the country last season, and he was one of just four players (out of 46) in college football with at least 350 pass attempts to throw no more than three interceptions. He has a high touchdown to interception ratio. The Hurricanes must put a stop to his throwing spree and make him turn the ball over.
Easier said than done.
“Not enough can be said about their quarterback. I mean, statistically, he leads the country in accuracy under pressure. Certainly, the touchdown-to-interception ratio leads you to understand how accurate, how decisive [he is], what kind of caliber decisions he makes. He’s on point. He’s a very well-coached player," Miami coach Mario Cristobal said Monday. "He’s a very smart player, but he is also elusive. He’s got great feet, great body control, [and] he’s got great awareness in the pocket. He’s a winner, and I think now going through a second year in their system, he’s certainly a guy that you have to control throughout the course of the game.”
This is what keeps Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry awake at night. He knows he has to nail jello to a wall.
“We’ll have to disguise a little bit maybe against him,” Guidry said Monday. “But, he’s gonna know where to go with the football. He’ll take the check down. He won’t always throw it downfield. He’s smart. And then he can run. He can buy time, and when he gets out on perimeter, he’ll try to get you off your feet by pumping the ball and things like that.
"He’s a gamer.”