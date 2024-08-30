The Only Weakness For The Hurricanes Is The Secondary, It's Also The Key To Winning
It is almost game day. A little over 24 hours until the rivalry game between the Florida Gators and the Miami Hurricanes takes that national stage at 3:30 ET on ABC.
The Miami Offensive has been solidified with the addition of Cam Ward. The defensive front seven has NFL talent all around, but if you peak into the secondary, several question marks are going into the game.
The Hurricanes have one returning player from the last season in Daryl Porter Jr. He was a missle out of the backfield last season heat seeking hard hits and accounting for 16 solo tackles. He also had four pass deflections, but the issue will arise in Eugene "Tre" Wilson III. He is one of the most elusive receivers in the SEC and tackling him can be one of the biggest keys to winning the game.
Other players like Mishael Powell have years of experience starting for the National Championship Runner-ups in the Washington Huskies before taking his talents to Coral Gables. In his Huskies career, he totaled 92 tackles, four tackles for loss, and three interceptions over three playing seasons.
Another ley will be the emergence of fall camp standout in freshman OJ Frederique. A three-star recruit that has shined in the South Beach sun as a rising star. He will likely get some playing time as the lack of depth in the secondary could cause issues.
Now is the time for young players to step up and play their way into superstardom in the secondary. What a way to do that against the Gators in the Swamp to start the college football season.