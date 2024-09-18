The Passing Game Has Been Great For No. 8 Miami, However, The Running Game Has Taken A Dip
No. 8 Miami has been stellar this season thanks to the addition of star quarterback Cam Ward. He has taken the passing game to another level that hasn't been seen since Ken Dorsey was under center.
With an electric passing game, some might not notice that the run game has not been up to par as last season.
ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week Francis Mauigoa agrees with that sentiment as the team looks ahead to a physical battle against the South Florida Bulls on ESPN.
How to Watch: No. 8 Miami vs. South Florida; Week 4 College Football TV Schedule
"We need to step up in every aspect of the game," Mauigoa said. 'Run blocking, we haven't done as good of a job as last year. We ran the ball last year a lot. This year we need to better our mentality on run blocking and being able to open up the holes so that the running back can hit the whole without worrying about getting hit from somewhere."
This mindset from one of the youngest players on the team is telling. He knows and likely the rest of the team, that this has to be an area of improvement. Knowing this early into the season also means that there is time to improve.
This dip could also be due to the elite talent in the quarterback position with Ward. So far, He has over 1000 passing yards while the rushing attack only has over 600 yards. Last season, the balance on both sides of the ball was evident.
This could also come down to the offensive line being on a carousel, over the past two games. Injuries to Jalen Rivers and Anez Cooper have slowed this department down, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel for the Canes.
"The passing game has been good this year because we ultimate guy back there. He's been throwing the ball quite good this year. He has exceeded expectations, and that is what I'm most excited about," Mauigoa said. "Now we can run the ball and pass the ball and now we need to work on running the ball now."