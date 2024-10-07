Three More Weekly Honors For Cam Ward
Davey O'Brien Award Great 8, ACC Quarterback Of The Week, and Manning Award Stars of the Week all go to the gunslinging quarterback Cam Ward to highlight an electric comeback 39-38 victory for the Miami Hurricanes against the California Golden Bears.
Ward completed 35-53 passes for a season-best 437 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a 24-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter. Three total touchdowns for the game and looks like the best quarterback in the country and maybe Hurricane's history.
No. 6 Miami are now in their bye week but Ward leads the country with 20 passing touchdowns and 369.8 passing yards per game. He is primed for a New York appearance as one of the Heisman favorites going into the team's bye week. He does have stiff competition this year with superstars Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty also playing at an elite level.
Ward and the Hurricanes return to action at Louisville on Oct. 19. They will take on the Cardinals on the road in hopes of staying undefeated against a highly touted team as they continue to search for an undefeated season and the team's first ACC Championship.