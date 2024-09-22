USF Head Coach Alex Golesh Praises The Hurricanes After Home Defeat
In the past two weeks, USF and head coach Alex Golesh have played two of the best teams in the country that will likely be in the playoffs the University of Alabama and the University of Miami.
Each team has placed in the top 10 of the Associated Press Polls for the last two weeks and Golesh has given them a hard time on the field.
Until the last few minutes against No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, there were real upset worries for the Crimson Tide from the South Florida Bulls. It was the same worry for the Hurricanes after the sloppy and battled-tested first half. Golesh praised both teams for the challenge that they gave his program as they look to finish out their season strong.
"I think both of those teams are really good football teams. Both have high-end quarterbacks. Both teams are loaded with a bunch of really good players. I think tonight, for us, I felt like two weeks ago against Bama, I felt like, upfront, we held up better. In the Alabama game, up until the last five or six minutes," Golesh said after the Hurricanes lost in his post-game press conference.
He also noted how talented Miami's offense was and the superstar talent of Cam Ward.
"Here, I think we wore down a little bit sooner. I think it's hard to compare without really watching that film," Golesh said. "Getting ready for Miami, you knew offensively it was going to be a challenge with that front. That front is really special–really talented, really deep. Defensively, the [offensive line] is really talented, really deep. They got some guys back this week. The way they protect, the way they allow the quarterback to sit there."
Golesh continued.
"I don't mean to keep talking about the quarterback, but that's a guy that–that was his 48th start. That's a guy that's seen it all, done it all. We knew we would have to affect him to have success defensively, and just can't get him on the ground."
No. 8 Miami (4-0)will be on a short week as they return home to start ACC play against the Virgina Tech Hokies (2-2).