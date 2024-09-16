Cam Ward Is NFL Bound, But Emory Williams Is Next In Line For The Miami Hurricanes
The future is bright for the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes. Cam Ward has been fantastic and has performed like the best quarterback in the country, but the future is still in the locker room in redshirt sophomore Emory Williams.
Everyone knows that Ward is headed to the NFL after this season. He could have been drafted last season but chose to return to work on his craft. Ward has been as advertised, however, Williams is a sleeping monster waiting for another opportunity to show the flashes he did during his freshman season.
Once Williams checked in for Ward in the third quarter of the Ball State game, the production did not dip, and some passes looked better than Ward's.
On the day he finished 11/12 with a perfect passer rating and had a great touchdown. He looked better in the small sample size than last season with his accuracy and throwing mechanics. Remember, last season he went on the road and defeated Clemson in double overtime, and was starting to warm up against that undefeated FSU team before going down with an injury.
Ward knows that this is a great sign for the team because, in three games, he hasn't played a total of 3 quarters, and the backups have come in and performed at a high level. Ward smiled and bragged about Williams and what he did on the field.
"With how well we wanna play this year and how deep of a run we are trying to get to, It's good to know that we can rely on the backups and twos," Ward said. "I mean you seen Emory out there. He's throwing seeds. That boy played good. He should have had two TDs, the one to Ray Ray could have been a bit farther, but he threw a good ball."
Ward continued.
"It's smooth to see him play out there, especially knowing what he went through in the past."
Many people will worry about the Hurricanes and the departure of talent in the upcoming NFL Draft, however, WIlliams showed that there won't be a dip in play in the QB department as he waits his turn to be the next great Hurricane quarterback.