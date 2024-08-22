Where Does Rueben Bain Jr. Rank In The Top 10 Of ACC Players?
With less than 10 days away, ACC Digital Network has continued to construct a list of the top 25 players in the ACC for the 2024-25 season.
It's no surprise that the freshman All-American is in the top 25 and comes in at No. 8 per the ACC Digital Network.
Mario Cristobal kept it simple when describing the stud defensive edge.
"Alpha, consomnet profressonal, grinder, wants to be great. Elilte," Cristobal said.
Elite he is, as the edge rusher exploded on the scene last season. Bain won the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and was on the third-team All-ACC including 44 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.
He is an NFL caliber of talent and he is only getting better. Comparing his physical shape from this season to the beginning of last, all that can be seen is the work that has been put in during the off-season. That doesn't even include the mental focus he has now compared to his freshman season.
He has plans to be the ACC Defensive Player of the Year but also leading the defensive to be one of the best in the country.
He knows that pressure will be on his shoulders to perform to or at a higher standard than last season. That won't stop him from being the best player he can be and the best leader in the locker room for players to follow and learn from.