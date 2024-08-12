Where Do The Hurricanes Rank In the AP Preseason Poll?
CORAL GABLES - The Miami Hurricanes have been ranked in the Preseason AP Poll at No. 19 and are one of four ACC teams in the preseason rankings. Flordia State comes in at No. 10, Clemson ranks at No. 14, and NC State is right under the Canes at No. 24.
This is the third time in the Cristobal era that the team has been ranked in the preseason. In 2022, the Canes came in at No. 16; last season, they started at No. 22. The highest the team has reached during the season was No. 13 in week three of the 22 season. This season feels different and the polls indicate that.
Even with the expectation of an undefeated season on the horizon, there are still some critics within the media about the Canes. Many media pundits believe that this Canes team is the most talented bunch of players that have assembled in Corla Gables in the last 20 years. The floor is an 8-4 record and with that, there is still improvement from where the team finished last season with only seven wins.
With this current ranking, the Hurricanes will have only one top-25 teamteams to play in Florida State. that game will be played in Miami and a victory could mean a top-ten win for the Canes and a spot in the College Football Playoff potentially solidified.
Full Preseason AP Polls:
- Georgia (46)
- Ohio State (15)
- Oregon (1)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa