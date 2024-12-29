Reggie Wayne Named a Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist; First Alert: December 29, 2024
Courtesy Pro Football Hall of Fame
Fifteen former standouts in the National Football League — including former Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Reggie Wayne — have reached the doorstep of enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the announcement Saturday morning of the Finalists in the Modern-Era Player category for the Class of 2025 presented by Visual Edge.
Comprising the Class of 2025’s Modern-Era Player list of candidates are nine players who also reached this stage in the selection process when the Class of 2024 was chosen, five players in their first year of eligibility and a first-time Finalist in his fourth year of eligibility.
The slate of candidates in the Modern-Era Player category will be considered when the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee meets prior to Super Bowl LIX. The Class of 2025 will be unveiled publicly Feb. 6 during the “NFL Honors presented by Invisalign” broadcast from Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, La., on FOX and NFL Network and streamed on NFL+. The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.
The players, along with their positions, years and teams are:
- Eric Allen, Cornerback — 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders
- Jared Allen, Defensive End — 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
- Willie Anderson, Tackle — 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens
- Jahri Evans, Guard — 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers
- Antonio Gates, Tight End — 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers
- Torry Holt, Wide Receiver — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars
- Luke Kuechly, Linebacker — 2012-19 Carolina Panthers
- Eli Manning, Quarterback — 2004-2019 New York Giants
- Steve Smith Sr., Wide Receiver — 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens
- Terrell Suggs, Outside Linebacker/Defensive End — 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs
- Fred Taylor, Running Back — 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots
- Adam Vinatieri, Kicker — 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts
- Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver — 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts
- Darren Woodson, Safety — 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys
- Marshal Yanda, Guard/Tackle — 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens
Hurricanes Schedule:
Women's Basketball: No. 17 North Carolina (12-2) at Miami (11-1)
Hurricanes Results:
2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl: Iowa State 42, Miami 41
Did You Notice?
Andy Borregales also made some history, notching 11 points to become Miami’s career points leader with 405.
Martinez turned in the Canes’ best postseason rushing performance in decades, gashing ISU’s defense for a career-high 179 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run.