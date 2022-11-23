Remembering Former Hurricane Sean Taylor and His Legacy

As fans of the Miami Hurricanes and football fans alike enjoy this Thanksgiving holiday, Sean Taylor’s passing is often a topic that needed to be discussed.

Many articles have been written about the former football star, who was murdered during the holiday weekend some 15 years ago, but there will never be enough to offset his life being taken.

There’s been too much needless violence in our society for decades. Taylor’s life being taken from him, his family and friends, as well as any football fan that had a chance to watch him play, still serves as evidence to that point.

Looking back at his career, his stardom truly began in Dade County. Playing for Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep, Taylor’s talents provided big-time results. College coaches were coming after Taylor and reporters wanted to write articles about him.

Before he ever enrolled at the University of Miami, those of us that were fortunate enough to have interviewed Taylor remember a soft spoken and easy going person. He was a laid back interview that didn’t gloat about his talents. It would have been easy for Taylor to do so.

Among the great achievements he earned prior to being a Cane, Taylor helped Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep to win the 2000 state championship by being dominant as a safety and linebacker, as well as being a dominant running back. Incredibly, football may not have even been his best sport from a long-term perspective.

Taylor won the Florida 2A 200-meter dash his senior year. Imagine if he would have devoted his talents to track events with his all-around athleticism. Who knows, Taylor could have ended up in the Olympics. Of course he decided to join the Hurricanes instead.

He’s undoubtedly one of all-time greatest Hurricanes. He played for The U from 2001-2003. During those three seasons, the then 6-foot-2 and 225-pound safety defied what many thought could not be done.

He was literally bigger than many college linebackers, yet he roamed the secondary with the speed and grace of a cornerback. When Taylor laid a lick on a receiver or ball carrier, that was far from the gentle person he was off the gridiron.

Through his final season in Coral Gables, 2003, he intercepted 10 passes en route to being named a unanimous first-team All American. No. 26 (in college) earned it and quite honestly there were few safeties even close to his abilities.

Taylor turned pro after three seasons with the Canes and was the fifth pick in the 2004 National Football League Draft by the then Washington Redskins. He played from 2004 until his death on Nov. 27, 2007.

The two-time Pro Bowl (2006 and 2007) selection was one of the NFL’s most dominant players prior to his tragic murder. While watching NFL and/or college football games this holiday weekend, football fans should take a moment to remember Taylor and his legacy. He has been and will continue to be sorely missed.

Washington has events throughout Sunday to commemorate Taylor and his family.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.