Report: Miami Wide Receiver Isaiah Horton Enters the Transfer Portal
This offseason could not be any better for the Miami Hurricanes football team as new reports come out that sophomore wide receiver Isiah Horton has signed the necessary paperwork to enter the transfer portal after a great season in the Orange and Green.
Horton was primed to be the No. 1 receiver for the 2025-26 season for the Canes but uncertainty on who the quarterback of the future will be prompted the star receiver to test the waters on different teams that will be scratching and clawing to get the talented ball catcher.
The 6'4 2025 lbs WR finished the season with 56 receptions, 616 yards, and five touchdowns as the fourth option for Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Cam Ward.
The Hurricanes have been searching for another weapon in the portal as reports of getting the No. 1 receiver from the portal in Eric Singleton Jr. from Georgia Tech are in play for the Hurricanes who have yet to make a splash play in the portal this offseason.
Miami is in Singleton's top five as he is visiting other top programs around the country as he looks to take his talents to a more wide receiver-friendly offense that the Yellowjackets don't have.