Rooting Guide For Miami To Get A Bye in the College Football Playoff
In this story:
Following Alabama's loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl, anything can happen during Championship weekend for the top-ranked teams in the country.
By anything, it means there is no clear indication of who gets a bye in the first round of the College Football Playoff, outside of Notre Dame, which doesn't have a conference championship game to lean on, but that leaves three bye slots for three potential conference champions.
Moreover, the Miami Hurricanes (11-1, 9-0 ACC) are looking to fill in that hole to make things as clear as possible as one of the conference champions that deserves the bye.
Following the dominant win over Boston College, Miami will take on Wake Forest (11-1) in the final ACC Championship Game. The Hurricanes are looking for their first championship in program history, and with a win, Miami could get a bye in the CFP.
Hosting a home game wouldn't be too bad as they are projected to climb to the No. 6 ranked team in the country in the penultimate rankings, but that won't slow down what can be between the teams with these goals.
Who Miami Needs To Win and Lose
The Fighting Irish should be a lock for a bye, but Georgia might be one as well. Even with a potential Loss to No. 3 Texas in the SEC Championship Game, that could lock both into byes for the first round.
Utah will face Texas Tech. The Utes also look like they have an undefeated regular season and are clear favorites over the Raiders. For Miami, they need Utah to win, have the Bulldogs take care of the Longhorns, and win their championship game as well.
The only question is whether the Hurricanes can move ahead of Tennessee, which is locked into the No. 5 slot and does not have to play a championship game. Will the committee grant some favor to a championship-winning Hurricanes team?
Full Conference Championship Game Schedule
American, North Texas vs. UTSA
Date: Dec. 5
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Television: ABC
ACC, Miami vs. Wake Forest
Date: Dec. 5
Time: Noon ET
Television: ABC
Big 12, Texas Tech vs. Utah
Date: Dec. 4
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Television: ABC
Big Ten, UCLA vs. Indiana
Date: Dec. 5
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Television: FOX
Conference USA, Jacksonville State vs. Liberty
Date: Dec. 4
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Television: CBS Sports Network
MAC, Buffalo vs. Toledo
Date: Dec. 5
Time: 12 p.m.
Television: ESPN
*Mountain West, North Dakota State vs. New Mexico
Date: Dec. 4
Time: 9 p.m.
Televison: FOX
Pac-12: San Diego State at Boise State
Date: Dec. 4
Time: 8 p.m.
Television: CBS
SEC: Texas vs. Georgia
Date: Dec. 5
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Television: ABC
Sun Belt: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern
Date: Dec. 4
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Television: ESPN
SWAC, Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M
Date: Dec. 5
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Television: ESPN2
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest news.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5