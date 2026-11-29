Following Alabama's loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl, anything can happen during Championship weekend for the top-ranked teams in the country.

By anything, it means there is no clear indication of who gets a bye in the first round of the College Football Playoff, outside of Notre Dame, which doesn't have a conference championship game to lean on, but that leaves three bye slots for three potential conference champions.

Moreover, the Miami Hurricanes (11-1, 9-0 ACC) are looking to fill in that hole to make things as clear as possible as one of the conference champions that deserves the bye.

Following the dominant win over Boston College, Miami will take on Wake Forest (11-1) in the final ACC Championship Game. The Hurricanes are looking for their first championship in program history, and with a win, Miami could get a bye in the CFP.

Hosting a home game wouldn't be too bad as they are projected to climb to the No. 6 ranked team in the country in the penultimate rankings, but that won't slow down what can be between the teams with these goals.

Who Miami Needs To Win and Lose

The Fighting Irish should be a lock for a bye, but Georgia might be one as well. Even with a potential Loss to No. 3 Texas in the SEC Championship Game, that could lock both into byes for the first round.

Utah will face Texas Tech. The Utes also look like they have an undefeated regular season and are clear favorites over the Raiders. For Miami, they need Utah to win, have the Bulldogs take care of the Longhorns, and win their championship game as well.

The only question is whether the Hurricanes can move ahead of Tennessee, which is locked into the No. 5 slot and does not have to play a championship game. Will the committee grant some favor to a championship-winning Hurricanes team?

Full Conference Championship Game Schedule

American, North Texas vs. UTSA

Date: Dec. 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Television: ABC

ACC, Miami vs. Wake Forest

Date: Dec. 5

Time: Noon ET

Television: ABC

Big 12, Texas Tech vs. Utah

Date: Dec. 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Television: ABC

Big Ten, UCLA vs. Indiana

Date: Dec. 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Television: FOX

Conference USA, Jacksonville State vs. Liberty

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Date: Dec. 4

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Television: CBS Sports Network

MAC, Buffalo vs. Toledo

Date: Dec. 5

Time: 12 p.m.

Television: ESPN

*Mountain West, North Dakota State vs. New Mexico

Date: Dec. 4

Time: 9 p.m.

Televison: FOX

Pac-12: San Diego State at Boise State

Date: Dec. 4

Time: 8 p.m.

Television: CBS

SEC: Texas vs. Georgia

Date: Dec. 5

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Television: ABC

Sun Belt: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern

Date: Dec. 4

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Television: ESPN

SWAC, Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M

Date: Dec. 5

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Television: ESPN2

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