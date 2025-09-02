Rueben Bain Jr. Flashed Early First Round Potential Against No. 6 Notre Dame
In case you forgot, the Miami Hurricanes have more than just one early first-round pick on this potential national championship-contending roster.
Rueben Bain Jr. played at an elite, explosive level in the Hurricanes' 27-24 victory over No. 6 Notre Dame, showcasing why he is viewed as a potential top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Bain did everything he was exactly supposed to against the Fighting Irish — be a game wrecker. Bain was that and more for the Hurricanes.
After dealing with a nagging calf injury last season, Bain was set to make an instant impact to kick-start his final season with the Hurricanes. He is healthier, leaner, faster, stronger, and more explosive, flashing what he was able to do during his freshman season with the Canes.
Against one of the better offensive lines in the country, Bain threw around his primary matchups of Anthinoe Knapp (No. 54) and Aamil Wager (No. 59) all night, resulting in the highest Hurricane PF Grade of 93.8 PFF against the Irish.
What also helped was Bain feeling disrespected on the night, thanks to a few articles written about him from the Fighting Irish national media. It was evident in his aggression and performance, highlighted by three solo tackles, 0.5 sacks, 5 pressures, one hit, and one miraculous interception.
Bain used every tool he had against the Fighting Irish. He swam through almost everyone in front of him, and his growth with his arm swipes and push-offs has clearly been taken to another level. That is the training that he gets from the Hurricanes' defensive line coach, Jason Taylor.
Also, credit defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, who has allowed Bain to play free, move free, and be as aggressive as he needed to be. Head coach Mario Cristobal credits this play to the work that Bain did during the offseason and the effort as a leader.
The future is bright for the potential top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft Class. There is still more season to be played out, but the Canes have a bright future with Bain returning to his game-wrecker status.
