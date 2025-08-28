Who Will Be Miami's Game Breaker Against No. 6 Notre Dame?
The Miami Hurricanes need a game-breaking performance against No. 6 Notre Dame, and it has to come from their superstar edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.
Bain is coming off a down year where he struggled with a calf injury. It limited him, but he still had an okay season for the Hurricanes. He finished the year with 3.5 sacks and 14 solo tackles. This was all the way down from his ACC freshman defensive player of the year campaign, where he finished with 7.5 sacks and 21 solo tackles.
This season has to be the year where Bain has over 10 sacks and it starts against the Fighting Irish.
The Fighting Irish's offensive line is one of the best in the country. Moreover, they have been able to stand the test of time, producing some of the best NFL-ready talent in the country. However, Bain has been battling the Hurricanes' offensive line for years at this point, which has developed into one of the best offensive lines in the country as well. There could be an argument that the Hurricanes have a better offensive line, which has allowed Bain to improve himself.
Bain is also healthier, leaner, and more explosive. Head coach Mario Cristobal sees a massive year from his star defensive player and expects him to live up to the hype.
"Ruben's approach to the off-season was awesome," Crisotbal said. "He made it a point to get down to 275-pounds and lean up, become more explosive and stay healthy.
"Last year, obviously, we lost him, I think play number two, and didn't get him back till game five. And as you saw as a freshman, he was one of the more impactful freshmen in the country. This system allows him to play fast and free. He's extremely intelligent. He's able to coach the guys around him as well, and his effort levels, his levels of leadership, and just culture have really taken another step. We've seen it in practice on a daily basis, and we expect an awesome year out of Rueben Bain."
Redshirt freshman CJ Carr will be the starting quarterback for the Fighting Irish on Aug. 31. Bain has to make his life miserable for the Canes to get an upset victory.
